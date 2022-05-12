Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption
News photo News Diary Online  - By Taiye AgbajeA Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two others to be joined in a suit filed by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), God…

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption Prompt News:
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption — NEWSVERGE
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes date for final written adoption The Eagle Online:
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes date for final written adoption
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption 1st for Credible News:
Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit, fixes May 23 for final written adoption


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
5 We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
6 2023: Buhari’s aide confirms Jonathan now APC member - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 14 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 20 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info