News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna
Daily Post
- Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, Councilor in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been arrested with AK-47 around the Giwa Local Government Area of the
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near Kaduna Kidnappers’ den
Daily Times:
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers’ den in Kaduna
Leadership:
Kaduna Councilor Arrested On His Way To Supply Terrorists With AK-47
Pulse Nigeria:
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnappers' hideout in Kaduna
The Will:
Security Operatives Arrest Kaduna Councilor With AK-47 Riffle
Fresh Reporters:
Councilor Arrested With AK-47 Near Kidnapers’ Den In Kaduna
Within Nigeria:
Lawmaker arrested with AK-47 near kidnappers den in Kaduna
Naija News:
Police Nab Kaduna Councilor With AK-47 Near Terrorist’s Den
News Breakers:
Councillor caught with AK-47 around kidnappers den in Kaduna
Tori News:
Security Operatives Arrest Councilor With AK-47 Near Bandits’ Den In Kaduna
More Picks
1
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
5
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
7
Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
9
Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
