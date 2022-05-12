Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
‘Go face your work, leave my nyash alone’ – Adunni Ade calls out actresses mocking her flat bumbum
Kemi Filani Blog
- Famous Nigerian movie star, Adunni Ade has blasted her colleagues who hide under fake pages to troll her because she is not endowed with big butts.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
‘Go face your work, leave my nyash alone’ – Adunni Ade calls out actresses mocking her flat bumbum
Information Nigeria:
‘Go Face Your Work, Leave My Nyash Alone’ – Adunni Ade Calls Out Actresses Mocking Her Flat Bumbum
Pulse Nigeria:
'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her
News Breakers:
‘Go Face Your Work, Leave My Nyash Alone’ – Adunni Ade Calls Out Actresses Mocking Her Flat Bumbum
Instablog 9ja:
Go face your work and leave my a*s alone — Actress Adunni Ade tells her colleagues m@cking her derrière
More Picks
1
2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
4 hours ago
5
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
9 hours ago
6
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
9
Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
32 mins ago
10
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...