Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has condemned the killing of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.
Deborah Samuel was burnt to
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Government Must Punish Killers Of Sokoto Female Student – Bishop Kukah Demands Justice
Hope for Nigeria:
Government Must Punish Killers Of Sokoto Female Student
The Eagle Online:
Kukah condemns killing of student for alleged blasphemy
News Wire NGR:
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah reacts to the murder of Christian student, Deborah Yakubu by muslims
Edujandon:
See What Bishop Kukah Said Over Murder Of Deborah By Muslim Youths For ‘Blasphemy’ In Sokoto (Details below)
Naija Parrot:
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns killing of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm
News Breakers:
Nigerian Government Must Punish Killers Of Sokoto Female Student – Bishop Kukah Demands Justice
More Picks
1
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
6
I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark -
Nigeria Breaking News,
23 hours ago
8
She wears a pant for 3 days: Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo says in video, she reacts -
Legit,
24 hours ago
9
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
10
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...