Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex- FCT Minister’s Daughter-Pilot, 11 Others Die In Cameroon Plane Crash
News photo Global Upfront  - A plane flown by the daughter of the former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga has crashed in Central Cameroon, killing all passengers on board.


The Nigerian female pilot, Adzuayi Ewuga, died in a ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How pilot daughter of ex-Nigerian Senator died in plane crash Daily Trust:
How pilot daughter of ex-Nigerian Senator died in plane crash
Nigerian Senator’s Daughter dies in Cameroon Plane Crash Daily Times:
Nigerian Senator’s Daughter dies in Cameroon Plane Crash
Nigerian Female Pilot, 11 Others Die In Caverton Air Crash The Will:
Nigerian Female Pilot, 11 Others Die In Caverton Air Crash
Pilot Daughter of Nigerian Senator, 11 others Die in Plane Crash Newsmakers:
Pilot Daughter of Nigerian Senator, 11 others Die in Plane Crash


   More Picks
1 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
5 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 12 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 18 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info