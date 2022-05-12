Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele
Vanguard News  - ABUJA---BARELY 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari asked all political appointees that have ambitions to vie for

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
EXTRA: Let people have heart attack...
CBN Governor, Emefiele withdraws his presidential bid Business Day:
CBN Governor, Emefiele withdraws his presidential bid
CBN Governor Reportedly Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race Economic Confidential:
CBN Governor Reportedly Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
2023: Court Grants Emefiele Naija News:
2023: Court Grants Emefiele's Request To Contest For Presidency
CBN Governor Godwin #Emefiele Finally Withdraws From Presidential Race The Genius Media:
CBN Governor Godwin #Emefiele Finally Withdraws From Presidential Race
Emefiele Reportedly Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race Gist Lovers:
Emefiele Reportedly Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
National Daily:
2023: I’m not bothered by 2023 presidency speculations – Emefiele


   More Picks
1 LISTEN: Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info