Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele visits Buhari, may shelve presidential ambition amidst pressure to resign — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met behind closed doors with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele. The agenda of the meeting between the president and Emefiele could not be ascertained as at the time of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Emefiele visits Buhari, may shelve presidential ambition The News Guru:
Emefiele visits Buhari, may shelve presidential ambition
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition The Eagle Online:
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition Sundiata Post:
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition News Diary Online:
Emefiele visits Presidential Villa, may shelve presidential ambition
Emefiele visits Buhari, may shelve presidential ambition amidst pressure to resign News Breakers:
Emefiele visits Buhari, may shelve presidential ambition amidst pressure to resign


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 23 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info