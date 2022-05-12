Post News
News at a Glance
Benzema equals Raul record, scores 323rd goal for Real Madrid
The Punch
- Benzema equals Raul record, scores 323rd goal for Real Madrid
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Real Madrid: Benzema close to breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record
The Guardian:
Benzema equals Raul as Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer
Not Just OK:
Karim Benzema Reaches Another Landmark for Real Madrid
The Street Journal:
Benzema Equals Raul As Real Madrid's Second-Highest Goalscorer
News Breakers:
Benzema equals Raul record, scores 323rd goal for Real Madrid
More Picks
1
LISTEN: Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
2
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
5
Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
6
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
Pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
"Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
10
I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election -
Legit,
16 hours ago
