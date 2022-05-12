Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election
Legit  - The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he is in full support of the 2023 presidential aspirations of the former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

