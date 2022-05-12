Post News
News at a Glance
FUTA gets first Female Vice Chancellor as Council appoints Adenike Oladiji
News Diary Online
- The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has appointed Professor (Mrs) Adenike Temidayo Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, as the Eigh…
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
FUTA gets first female Vice Chancellor
Nigerian Tribune:
FUTA gets first female vice chancellor as council appoints Adenike Oladiji
Leadership:
FUTA Gets First Female Vice Chancellor
Prompt News:
FUTA gets first female vice chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji
The Eagle Online:
FUTA gets first female Vice Chancellor
Olajide TV:
FUTA gets first female Vice Chancellor
Ladun Liadi Blog:
FUTA Gets First Female Vice Chancellor | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Mojidelano:
Professor Adenike Oladiji Becomes FUTA’s First Female Vice Chancellor In Its 41-Year History
Tori News:
Adenike Temidayo Oladiji Becomes First Woman to Become Vice Chancellor of FUTA (Photo)
More Picks
1
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
7 hours ago
2
Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos -
Legit,
8 hours ago
4
Excitement as Don Jazzy, ex-wife reunite in Lagos after 18 years -
Daily Trust,
7 hours ago
5
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
6
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
12 hours ago
7
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
13 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals -
The News Guru,
12 hours ago
10
Why My Marriage With Don Jazzy Crashed’ – Ex-Wife, Michelle Jackson Opens Up -
Edujandon,
2 hours ago
