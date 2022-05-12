Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Philippe Coutinho permanently signs for Aston Villa from Barcelona
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Philippe Coutinho has made his stay at Aston Villa football club of England permanent after he signed a contract that keeps him at the club until 2026.

 

Coutinho, 29, joined from Barce

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coutinho makes permanent switch to Aston Villa Vanguard News:
Coutinho makes permanent switch to Aston Villa
Coutinho Completes £17Million Move To Aston Villa Independent:
Coutinho Completes £17Million Move To Aston Villa
Coutinho Move From Barcelona To Aston Villa Confirmed For £20m The Will:
Coutinho Move From Barcelona To Aston Villa Confirmed For £20m
Aston Villa announce Philippe Coutinho signing News Breakers:
Aston Villa announce Philippe Coutinho signing
Philippe Coutinho Makes Permanent Move To Aston Villa From Barcelona. Legit 9ja:
Philippe Coutinho Makes Permanent Move To Aston Villa From Barcelona.


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
4 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
8 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info