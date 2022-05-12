Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco
Vanguard News  - The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired) has led Nigeria’s delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

