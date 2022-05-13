Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FA Cup final: Chelsea players offered £1million to beat Liverpool
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea players will split £1million if they beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday. A win will end the Reds' Quadruple dream at Wembley.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool’s quadruple bid at stake in FA Cup final against Chelsea The Guardian:
Liverpool’s quadruple bid at stake in FA Cup final against Chelsea
FA CUP FINAL!! Chelsea vs Liverpool On Saturday, @ 4:45pm (Drop Your Predictions Here) Naija Loaded:
FA CUP FINAL!! Chelsea vs Liverpool On Saturday, @ 4:45pm (Drop Your Predictions Here)
Liverpool The Street Journal:
Liverpool's Quadruple Bid At Stake In FA Cup Final Against Chelsea
FA Cup Final: Chelsea Players Offered £1million To Beat Liverpool Fresh Reporters:
FA Cup Final: Chelsea Players Offered £1million To Beat Liverpool
Liverpool FA Cup Final blow as Chelsea receive better news for Wembley News Breakers:
Liverpool FA Cup Final blow as Chelsea receive better news for Wembley


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month for a 6th time to overtake Wayne Rooney's record at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Twitter Shares Plummet By 25% As Elon Musk announce His $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is 'Temporarily On Hold' - Global Upfront, 3 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info