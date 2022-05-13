Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide
News photo Peoples Gazette  - "Muslims don’t take insults against beloved prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم in whatever form...The earlier our Christian brothers and sisters understand this, the better for all of us."

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide 247 U Reports:
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide
Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad News Breakers:
Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad – Sokoto Govt Aide Within Nigeria:
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad – Sokoto Govt Aide
Sokoto Commissioner’s Aide Threatens Death For More Christians Who Disrespect Prophet Mohammed (Details below) Edujandon:
Sokoto Commissioner’s Aide Threatens Death For More Christians Who Disrespect Prophet Mohammed (Details below)
Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sokoto Govt Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Blasphemy: Gov Tambuwal Tori News:
Blasphemy: Gov Tambuwal's Aide Allegedly Says More Christians Will Be Killed For Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month for a 6th time to overtake Wayne Rooney's record at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Twitter Shares Plummet By 25% As Elon Musk announce His $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is 'Temporarily On Hold' - Global Upfront, 3 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 19 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info