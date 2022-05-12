Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester City unveils Sergio Aguero statue on the 10th anniversary of title winning goal
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manchester City football club have unveiled a Sergio Aguero statue outside their Etihad home Stadium on the 10th anniversary of the striker’s famous Premier League title-clinching goal again

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 LISTEN: Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 16 hours ago
