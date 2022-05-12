Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police recover child stolen in Ebonyi state and sold for N355,000 in Anambra state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A child trafficking syndicate which allegedly stole and sold a child for N355,000 has been busted by the police.

4 hours ago
