Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state
Comedian Mr Macaroni has called out Adamawa-born politician Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student accused of blasphemy by a m

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

