Buhari, Atiku: Leaders who can’t publicly condemn Deborah’s killing are cowards – Fani-kayode Daily Post - Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed anger over the decision by some prominent leaders in Nigeria to keep mum on the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto. DAILY POST reports that while ...



News Credibility Score: 99%