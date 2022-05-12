Post News
News at a Glance
There are good and bad people in every religion.
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Reno Omokri has warned against the profiling of Islam as a bad religion.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“There are good and bad people in every religion.
Naija Loaded:
Deborah: There Are Good And Bad People In Every Religion – Reno Omokri
Pulse Nigeria:
10/10 so far, so good! 😄😄 How's your year going so far?
Naija Parrot:
“There are good and bad people in every religion.
Tori News:
Deborah: There Are Good And Bad People In Every Religion. Face The Culprits, Not Their Region or Religion - Reno Omokri
More Picks
1
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
3 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
7 hours ago
5
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
8 hours ago
8
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
"Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
