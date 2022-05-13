Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Give Terrorists What They Want, Raise Money For Ransoms To Free Victims – Sheikh Gumi Advises Nigerian Government
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Nigerian government to give terrorists what they want and deserve so as to ensure the safety of kidnap victims in captivity.Gumi spoke during the special prayers organised by the Jama’ ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

