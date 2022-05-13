Emefiele In Emergency Meeting With Central Bank’s Executives, Top Management Staff Over 2023 Presidential Ambition

Sources said Emefiele would discuss his presidential ambition ... Sahara Reporters - The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is currently in a crucial emergency meeting with executive members and top management staff members of the apex bank.Sources said Emefiele would discuss his presidential ambition ...



News Credibility Score: 99%