Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Deborah Samuel: Vampires want religious war in Nigeria – Christian leadership
Daily Post
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel. The 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State was murdered for “blasphemy”.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Deborah: ‘Vampires want to push Nigeria to religious war’ – CAN
Within Nigeria:
Deborah Samuel: Vampires want religious war in Nigeria – Christian leadership
Fresh Reporters:
Christian Leaders Condemn Gruesome Murder Of Deborah Samuel
News Breakers:
Deborah: ‘Vampires want to push Nigeria to religious war’ – CAN
Tori News:
Deborah Samuel: Vampires Want Religious War In Nigeria – Christian Leadership
More Picks
1
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
3 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
7 hours ago
5
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
7
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
8 hours ago
8
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
"Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
