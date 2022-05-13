Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Smugglers attack Customs in Lagos, seize rifle, vehicle
Legit  - A customs officer has been injured, his riffle seized as suspected to be smugglers engaged operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos on Friday.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Smugglers attack Customs, seize rifle The Nation:
Smugglers attack Customs, seize rifle
Smugglers Attack Customs Checkpoint, Snatch Service Rifle in Lagos TVC News:
Smugglers Attack Customs Checkpoint, Snatch Service Rifle in Lagos
Suspected Smugglers Attack Customs Operatives In Lagos, Seize Weapon The Will:
Suspected Smugglers Attack Customs Operatives In Lagos, Seize Weapon
Suspected Smugglers Snatch Customs Officer’s Rifle, Vehicle Loaded With Seized Rice News Rangers:
Suspected Smugglers Snatch Customs Officer’s Rifle, Vehicle Loaded With Seized Rice
Commotion As Smugglers Attack Customs, Seize Rifle Tori News:
Commotion As Smugglers Attack Customs, Seize Rifle


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
2 Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Excitement as Don Jazzy, ex-wife reunite in Lagos after 18 years - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
8 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
10 Why My Marriage With Don Jazzy Crashed’ – Ex-Wife, Michelle Jackson Opens Up - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info