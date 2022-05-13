Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants -SDP — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says no automatic ticket for All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other aspirants willing to contest for elective positions in 2023 on the party’s platform.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu won’t get automatic ticket if he joins us – SDP Daily Trust:
2023: Tinubu won’t get automatic ticket if he joins us – SDP
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants -SDP News Diary Online:
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants -SDP
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants – SDP Daily Nigerian:
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants – SDP
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, others — SDP The Eagle Online:
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, others — SDP
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants – SDP News Breakers:
2023: Our ticket not automatic for Tinubu, other aspirants – SDP


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
8 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info