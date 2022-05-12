Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria Has 18.5 Million Children Out Of School – UNICEF | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- More than 18.5 million children in Nigeria have no access to education, with girls accounting for more than half the number, the United Nations Children’s
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
UNICEF: Over 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria
Channels Television:
Nigeria Has 18.5 Million Children Out Of School – UNICEF
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigeria Has 18.5 Million Children Out Of School – UNICEF
Khor Gist:
UNICEF laments 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria
Observers Times:
There are 18.5 m out-of-school children in Nigeria— UNICEF
City Mirror News:
60 Per Cent Of Out Of School Children In Nigeria Girls -UNICEF
More Picks
1
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Twitter Shares Plummet By 25% As Elon Musk announce His $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is 'Temporarily On Hold' -
Global Upfront,
3 hours ago
5
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
7
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
8
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
9
I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election -
Legit,
15 hours ago
10
Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
