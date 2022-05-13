Post News
News at a Glance
Newlyweds decide their surname by flipping coin at the altar
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A newlywed couple, Pearl Lee, 28, and Collin Hansen, 25, decided whose surname they will bear by flipping a coin at the altar at their wedding ceremony.
While many women tak
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
21 hours ago
2
Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
8
Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
10
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
