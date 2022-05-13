Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Orders NOUN To Immediately Reinstate Edwin Ameh As Principal Hardware Engineer
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - Hon. Justice Ayodele Obaseki-Osaghae of the Abuja Judicial division of the National Industrial Court has nullified the purported employment termination of one Mr. Edwin Ameh from National Open University; ordered for his immediate reinstatement as ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff – The Sun Nigeria
Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff News Diary Online:
Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff
Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff News Verge:
Court orders NOUN to reinstate dismissed staff
Court Orders #NOUN To Reinstate Dismissed Staff The Genius Media:
Court Orders #NOUN To Reinstate Dismissed Staff


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
2 Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 12 hours ago
4 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
6 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
7 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info