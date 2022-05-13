Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos
Legit
- Don Jazzy and his estranged wife got fans talking after a video of them hanging out together in Lagos emerged online. Nigerians have reacted differently to it.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Don Jazzy, ex-wife meet
The Punch:
Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos
The Info NG:
Don Jazzy’s ex wife, Michelle opens up on reason for crashed marriage (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
“Why my marriage to Don Jazzy crashed” – Ex-wife Michelle reveals (video)
Ripples Nigeria:
Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife after 19 years
Naija Parrot:
“Why my marriage to Don Jazzy crashed” – Ex-wife Michelle reveals (video)
Mp3 Bullet:
Don Jazzy Smiles As He Meets up With Ex-Wife Michelle Jackson After 19 Years
Naija News:
‘Could She Be Their Daughter?’ – Fans Curious After Don Jazzy’s Ex-Wife Michelle Reunites With Music Producer Alongside ‘Lookalike’ Teenage’ Daughter
Jaguda.com:
WATCH: Don Jazzy’s Ex-Wife Reveals Why Their Marriage Crashed
Talk Glitz:
Don Jazzy Linked Up With Ex Wife In Lagos.
Gist Reel:
Michelle Jackson Don Jazzy’s ex wife talks about her music, marriage to Don Jazzy and Nigerian men
Kemi Filani Blog:
“Why my marriage to Don Jazzy crashed” Ex wife, Michelle Jackson speaks out
More Picks
1
2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
4 hours ago
5
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
9 hours ago
6
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
9
Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
10
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...