FCT police arrests three suspects in connection with murder of Abuja youth corper
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 3 suspects in connection with the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26 years old Corper of Ci

5 hours ago
1 2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 4 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 9 hours ago
6 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 10 hours ago
8 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
10 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
