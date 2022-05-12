Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FCT police arrests three suspects in connection with murder of Abuja youth corper
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 3 suspects in connection with the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26 years old Corper of Ci
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Police arrest three suspects in murder of corps member
The Street Journal:
Police Arrest Three Suspects In Murder Of Corps Member
News Breakers:
Police Arrest Three In Connection To Death Of Abuja Youth Corper
Olajide TV:
FCT police arrests three suspects in connection with murder of Abuja youth corper
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Police Arrest Three In Connection To Death Of Abuja Youth Corper | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
4 hours ago
5
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
9 hours ago
6
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
10 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
9
Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
10
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...