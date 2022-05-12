Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Until I met you I thought soulmate was just a myth'- Actress Rosy Meurer professes love for her husband Olakunle Churchill on IG
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Rosy Meurer has taken to her Instagram page to profess her love for her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

 

In her post, Rosy thanked Churchill for loving her.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Glamsquad Magazine:
Actress Rosy Meurer professes love for her husband Olakunle Churchill on IG
"Your breakfast is doing press up" - Netizens come for Rosy Meurer over recent post about husband, Churchill (Video) Gist Reel:
"Your breakfast is doing press up" - Netizens come for Rosy Meurer over recent post about husband, Churchill (Video)
“Until I met you, I thought soulmates were a myth” – Actress Rosy Meurer expresses her love for her husband Olakunle Churchill Naija Parrot:
“Until I met you, I thought soulmates were a myth” – Actress Rosy Meurer expresses her love for her husband Olakunle Churchill
You Are What Every Man Should Aspire To Be - Rosy Meurer Hails Husband, Churchill | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
You Are What Every Man Should Aspire To Be - Rosy Meurer Hails Husband, Churchill | Ladun Liadi's Blog
You Are What Every Man Should Aspire To Be – Rosy Meurer Hails Husband, Churchill News Breakers:
You Are What Every Man Should Aspire To Be – Rosy Meurer Hails Husband, Churchill
Until I Met You I Thought Soulmate Was Just A Myth - Actress Rosy Meurer Tells Husband Olakunle Churchill Tori News:
Until I Met You I Thought Soulmate Was Just A Myth - Actress Rosy Meurer Tells Husband Olakunle Churchill


   More Picks
1 Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 3 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
5 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
8 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info