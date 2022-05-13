Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian man dissolves his marriage after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian man has been forced to dissolve his marriage of one month after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’ (an outcast by Igbo tradition).
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
2023: People are free to have heart attack over my ambition - Emefiele -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Blasphemy: Mr Macaroni calls out Atiku Abubakar after he deleted Facebook and Twitter posts condemning killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos -
Legit,
6 hours ago
4
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
6 hours ago
5
Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Excitement as Don Jazzy, ex-wife reunite in Lagos after 18 years -
Daily Trust,
5 hours ago
7
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
10 hours ago
8
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
10
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
