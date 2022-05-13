Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal holds meeting with CAN leaders, security chiefs
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has suspended his political activities and returned to Sokoto over the gruesome murder and lynching of

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder Daily Trust:
Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder
Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder Legit:
Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder
CSOs: Killing of Sokoto female student is despicable... The Cable:
CSOs: Killing of Sokoto female student is despicable...
JUST IN! President Buhari Condemns The Killing Of Deborah Samuel Naija Loaded:
JUST IN! President Buhari Condemns The Killing Of Deborah Samuel
Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal Reacts To Killing Of Female Student Naija News:
Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal Reacts To Killing Of Female Student
Deborah Samuel: Gov Tambuwal Holds Meeting With CAN leaders, Security Chiefs Tori News:
Deborah Samuel: Gov Tambuwal Holds Meeting With CAN leaders, Security Chiefs


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' - The Cable, 24 hours ago
10 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info