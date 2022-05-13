Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Comedian, Mr. Macaroni, slams Atiku for taking down tweet condemning mob attack in Sokoto
Ripples Nigeria  - Nigerian comedian and social activist Adebola Adebayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni has slammed the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar for taking down his posts on social media after condemning the mob that assaulted and murdered a ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni slams Atiku over deleted tweet The Punch:
Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni slams Atiku over deleted tweet
Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni slams Atiku over deleted tweet News Breakers:
Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni slams Atiku over deleted tweet
Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni Slams Atiku Over Deleted Tweet Infotrust News:
Blasphemy: Comedian Mr Macaroni Slams Atiku Over Deleted Tweet
Mr. Macaroni Takes Atiku To The Cleaners Over Deleted Tweet About Killed Sokoto Student Naija News:
Mr. Macaroni Takes Atiku To The Cleaners Over Deleted Tweet About Killed Sokoto Student
Deborah Samuel: Skit Maker, Mr Macaroni Slams Atiku Over Deleted Tweet Benco News:
Deborah Samuel: Skit Maker, Mr Macaroni Slams Atiku Over Deleted Tweet


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 7 hours ago
2 Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Excitement as Don Jazzy, ex-wife reunite in Lagos after 18 years - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 12 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
8 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
10 Why My Marriage With Don Jazzy Crashed’ – Ex-Wife, Michelle Jackson Opens Up - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info