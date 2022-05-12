Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Niger State Police Command has rescued 15 kidnapped victims from a forest in Lapai Local Government Area of the state and arrested three suspected bandits.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

