Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu campaigner, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Abdulmumin Jibrin, a top campaigner of APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, has dumped the ruling party to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. Last weekend Mr Jibrin announced the decision to leave the APC on his verified handle, saying he would ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP Ripples Nigeria:
Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP
Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP Igbere TV News:
Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP
Tinubu campaigner, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP News Breakers:
Tinubu campaigner, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP
Tinubu’s Ally, Abdulmumin Jibrin Joins Kwankwaso In NNPP Naija News:
Tinubu’s Ally, Abdulmumin Jibrin Joins Kwankwaso In NNPP


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' - The Cable, 24 hours ago
10 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info