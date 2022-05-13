Tinubu campaigner, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP Daily Nigerian - Abdulmumin Jibrin, a top campaigner of APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, has dumped the ruling party to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. Last weekend Mr Jibrin announced the decision to leave the APC on his verified handle, saying he would ...



News Credibility Score: 70%