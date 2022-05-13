Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has appealed to the Rivers State Government to respect labour laws and implement the agreement signed with organised labour. The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said this was contained in a letter addressed to Gov.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Wike The Nation:
Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Wike
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike The Guardian:
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike News Diary Online:
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike Pulse Nigeria:
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike Prompt News:
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike
Honour Agreements With Labour—NLC Tells Wike The Street Journal:
Honour Agreements With Labour—NLC Tells Wike
Honour agreement with workers: NLC writes Wike - P.M. News PM News:
Honour agreement with workers: NLC writes Wike - P.M. News
NLC urges Wike to honour agreements with labour The Eagle Online:
NLC urges Wike to honour agreements with labour
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike News Breakers:
Honour agreements with labour—NLC tells Wike


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
8 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info