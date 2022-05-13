Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Arrest 3 Suspected Killers Of Corps Member In Abuja
Leadership  - Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested three suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26 year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abuja. FCT Police PRO, DSP ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest three suspects in murder of corps member The Guardian:
Police arrest three suspects in murder of corps member
Missing Corps Member: Police Arrest 3 Suspected Murderers Independent:
Missing Corps Member: Police Arrest 3 Suspected Murderers
Police arrest suspected killers of Corps member in Abuja The Eagle Online:
Police arrest suspected killers of Corps member in Abuja
Police Arrest Three Suspects In Murder Of Corps Member The Street Journal:
Police Arrest Three Suspects In Murder Of Corps Member
Police arrest three suspects in murder of corps member News Breakers:
Police arrest three suspects in murder of corps member
Suspected killers of missing Abuja corps member arrested Within Nigeria:
Suspected killers of missing Abuja corps member arrested


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
8 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info