Nigerian Army Men Threaten To Shoot University Students During Protests To End ASUU Strike In Ibadan
News photo Sahara Reporters  - #EndASUUStrike: Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Shoot Students Protesting University Lecturers’ Strike In Ibadan
5 hours ago
ASUU Strike: Protesting students disrupt movement in Ibadan Daily Trust:
ASUU Strike: Protesting students disrupt movement in Ibadan
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers The Punch:
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers
ASUU condemns harassment of students protesting strike by armed personnel Ripples Nigeria:
ASUU condemns harassment of students protesting strike by armed personnel
Soldiers assault students protesting against ASUU strike in Ibadan The Street Journal:
Soldiers assault students protesting against ASUU strike in Ibadan
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers Star News:
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers News Breakers:
ASUU reacts to harassment of protesters by soldiers


