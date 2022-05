Another victim of Kabbah explosion dies in Abuja hospital — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - Another victim of Wednesday’s alleged explosion at a joint in Kabba, Kogi, died in an unnamed Abuja Hospital on Friday. The Victim, Miss Funke Matthew-Ibeteye, 25, was a worker of the beer parlour, which was blasted by unidentified attackers in Kabbah ...



News Credibility Score: 99%