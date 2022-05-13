Post News
News at a Glance
Blasphemy: “The post doesn’t agree with my orders” – Atiku Abubakar explains why tweet condemning the lynching of a Sokoto female student was deleted
Naija Parrot
- Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has seemingly revealed why his tweet condemning the lynching of a female student in Sokoto was deleted.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The post doesn't agree with my orders - Atiku Abubakar speaks after his posts condemning the killing of a Christian student by a mob in Sokoto were deleted
TVC News Nigeria:
Why I Deleted Tweet Condemning Murder Of Sokoto Student - Atiku
News Wire NGR:
Blasphemy: Reactions as Atiku deletes Tweet condemning killing of Christian student
Within Nigeria:
Deborah Samuel: Why I deleted post condemning killing of student over alleged blasphemy – Atiku
Global Upfront:
Confusion As Atiku Abubakar Says Deleted Post Condemning Lynching/Burning Of Deborah In Sokoto Over Alleged Blasphemy "Doesn’t Agree With My Orders"
Tori News:
Blasphemy: Why I Deleted Tweet Condemning Lynching of Sokoto Student - Atiku
More Picks
1
10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF -
Global Upfront,
15 hours ago
2
Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos -
Legit,
15 hours ago
3
More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
5
2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
6
Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react -
Legit,
17 hours ago
9
IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
