Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Cybercriminals In Ibadan
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Arrests Twenty-Three Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty three (23) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. EFCC:
EFCC Arrests Twenty-Three Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty three (23) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.
EFCC Arrests Twenty-Three Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan The News Chronicle:
EFCC Arrests Twenty-Three Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan — NEWSVERGE
EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan, South West Nigeria Global Upfront:
EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Cybercriminals in Ibadan, South West Nigeria


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
2 Court restrains CBN and INEC from stopping Emefiele?s presidential bid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
6 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
7 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info