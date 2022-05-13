Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m The Only One In APC's Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts
Sahara Reporters  - I’m The Only One In APC's Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I don Nigerian Tribune:
2023: I don't know about others but I am running to the villa ― Tinubu
Channels Television:
'Are You With Asiwaju?' El-Rufai Rallies For Tinubu During the event, Tinubu said: “Others are running without knowing where they are going, but I know my destination and it is the Presidential Villa”.
I’m the only one in the 2023 presidential race -Tinubu - P.M. News PM News:
I’m the only one in the 2023 presidential race -Tinubu - P.M. News
I’m the only one in the presidential race -Tinubu Prompt News:
I’m the only one in the presidential race -Tinubu
I’m The Only One In APC’s Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts News Breakers:
I’m The Only One In APC’s Presidential Race; I Don’t Know Where Others Are Running To – Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Boasts


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 13 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 14 hours ago
3 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
5 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info