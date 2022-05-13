Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Killed People To Become Number One In Eiye Confraternity - Cultist
News photo Leadership  - A suspected notorious cultist, Olagunju Abdulfatahi Ifeanyi, on Friday, confessed that he recently engaged in killing spree to gain promotion from number two

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected cultist says he killed three people to get promotion Linda Ikeji Blog:
Suspected cultist says he killed three people to get promotion
SAD! Suspected Cultist Says He Killed Three People To Get Promotion Naija Loaded:
SAD! Suspected Cultist Says He Killed Three People To Get Promotion
I Stole My Late Father’s Pistol, Killed Three To Emerge Number One In Eiye Confraternity -Cultist Independent:
I Stole My Late Father’s Pistol, Killed Three To Emerge Number One In Eiye Confraternity -Cultist
I killed three persons to get promotion - Suspected cultist confesses Within Nigeria:
I killed three persons to get promotion - Suspected cultist confesses


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
2 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
5 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku - News Verge, 17 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
10 Oby Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu pull out of NBA conference in Sokoto over Deborah Samuel’s killing by Muslim extremists - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info