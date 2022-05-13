Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insurgency: Buhari pledges to collaborate with south sudan
News photo AIT  - President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency, and restoring cohesion to the country.

9 hours ago
