Kano Ex-Rep & DG Tinubu support group, Abdulmumin Jibrin Defects to NNPP
News photo News Wire NGR  - Former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Jibrin, who represented the KiruBebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State in 2015, announced his ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

