Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku
News Verge  - Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that his experience as Vice President under former President Olusegun Obasanjo will come handy if elected as president of Nigeria. Atiku said ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku National Accord:
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku The Eagle Online:
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku
I’ll use my experience under Obasanjo to reposition Nigeria – Atiku The News Guru:
I’ll use my experience under Obasanjo to reposition Nigeria – Atiku
#Atiku: I Will Use Experience Garnered As VP To Reposition Nigeria The Genius Media:
#Atiku: I Will Use Experience Garnered As VP To Reposition Nigeria


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 More Christians will be killed for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad: Sokoto Govt Aide - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Jonathan Has Not Resigned His Membership Of The PDP – Party Spokesman - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
8 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Unguarded statements: DSS warns politicians, highly placed individuals - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info