Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer Olakira has taken to Twitter to share what he thinks is a "bad decision" and also "unforgivable". Olakira said in his tweet that settling for a woman with a small butt should be unforgivable.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira Gist Punch:
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira
Bad Decision Can Be Made But Not Settling With Lady With Small Bum Bum – Olakira GQ Buzz:
Bad Decision Can Be Made But Not Settling With Lady With Small Bum Bum – Olakira
Settling For A Woman With Small Bum Bum Should Be Unforgivable - Olakira | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Settling For A Woman With Small Bum Bum Should Be Unforgivable - Olakira | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Marrying a woman with a small derrière is an unforgivable decision — Singer Olakira Instablog 9ja:
Marrying a woman with a small derrière is an unforgivable decision — Singer Olakira


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
7 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info