Publication on death of girl captured in viral s3x video with d*g fake – Police
Vanguard News  - The Lagos State Police Command said that the publication, with the caption “Girl captured in viral sex video with dog dies of Infection”, is fake.

13 hours ago
Police makes clarification on death of girl captured in viral sex video with dog Daily Post:
Police makes clarification on death of girl captured in viral sex video with dog
Sahara Reporters:
Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video Did Not Die From Infection – Nigerian Police
Report on death of girl captured in viral sex video with dog is fake – Police The Herald:
Report on death of girl captured in viral sex video with dog is fake – Police
Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video Did Not Die From Infection – Nigerian Police News Breakers:
Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video Did Not Die From Infection – Nigerian Police


