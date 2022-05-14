Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki on Friday in Benin City blamed increasing rate of drug abuse in the state on the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki Vanguard News:
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki Daily Post:
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki The Guardian:
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki
Obaseki blames ASUU strike for increased drug abuse - P.M. News PM News:
Obaseki blames ASUU strike for increased drug abuse - P.M. News
ASUU Strike Has Worsened Drug Abuse – Obaseki The Street Journal:
ASUU Strike Has Worsened Drug Abuse – Obaseki
Obaseki blames ASUU strike for increased drug abuse News Breakers:
Obaseki blames ASUU strike for increased drug abuse
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki laments Within Nigeria:
ASUU strike has worsened drug abuse – Obaseki laments


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku - News Verge, 16 hours ago
8 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 "Breast is best" Seyi Shay says as she shares breastfeeding photo weeks after welcoming her first child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info