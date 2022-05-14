Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


With Bigger Than Africa, Toyin Adekeye Unifies People Of African Descents
News photo The Guardian  - Although he has been touring festivals worldwide screening his first feature documentary, Bigger Than Africa, Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye’s dream was to have the cultural documentary stream on a global platform so that more people...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toyin Adekeye’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ debuts on Netflix Nigerian Tribune:
Toyin Adekeye’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ debuts on Netflix
Toyin Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa set for Netflix debut The Nation:
Toyin Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa set for Netflix debut
Ovation as Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa makes Netflix debut – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ovation as Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa makes Netflix debut – The Sun Nigeria
Accolades As Toyin Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa Rakes Views On Netflix Independent:
Accolades As Toyin Adekeye’s Bigger Than Africa Rakes Views On Netflix


   More Picks
1 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Recruitment: Police Command invites successful candidates for medical screening - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 9 hours ago
5 I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku - News Verge, 20 hours ago
6 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 14 hours ago
9 FA Cup: Why we won't celebrate if we beat Chelsea - Liverpool manager, Klopp - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Deborah: Ruth Kadiri Reveals Why One Nigeria Can’t Work - Anaedo Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info